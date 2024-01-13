You might also like

You might also like

One of the top women’s players in the SWAC announced that she suffered an injury that will keep her out for the foreseeable future.

Jackson State center Daphane White, a preseason All-SWAC second-team member, posted on Instagram Saturday that she tore her ACL.

“So I tore my acl. Im completely devastated, “she wrote. “I honestly didn’t know how to come on here & let my fans know thank you to everyone who have checked on me & even helped after that game. I’m doing everything in my power to get back. LOVE YOU GUYS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphane 🦋 (@daphh21)

White, a graduate student, averaged 8.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and shot 62% from the field for JSU this season

White, a five-star recruit, transferred to Jackson State in 2021 from Houston. The Mississippi native started her collegiate career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College after committing to Mississippi State out of St. Martin High School.

White, a Mississippi native who played at St. Martin, began her college career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College after signing with Mississippi State out of high school.