It has been nearly 50 days since Texas Southern moved on from Clarence McKinney, and it doesn’t appear the school is any closer to naming a head coach.

That’s because despite former Alcorn State coach Fred McNair being identified as the top choice at one point, reported indecision by the Texas Southern Board of Regents has delayed the process.

While it has been established that the TSU board has been intrigued by the possibility of pursuing ex-Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson instead of McNair and other candidates, the school has also reached out to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Ward had been one of the seven new head coaches in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2021. He spent just one season leading the Brahams and the team finished with a 3-7 record.

Before he was named head coach in San Antonio, Ward had taken positions with the New York Jets and Florida Atlantic Owls as an assistant coach. Ward also spent the 2017 season with the Steelers as an offensive intern.

Ward, a former third-round pick of the Steelers out of Georgia, earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2001 to 2004 and accounted for 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of those seasons. He also won two Super Bowls with the team.

Texas Southern has been without a coach since it announced in November that it would not renew the contract of McKinney, who spent five seasons with the program.

It appeared that the school had identified McNair to fill the position, but reported dissension the TSU Board of Regents has delayed naming a coach following three scheduled meetings.

Athletic Director Kevin Granger explained in a statement about the decision to continue its search:

“The hiring of a head football coach is a strategic decision that cannot be taken lightly. The Board of Regents and I engaged in positive discussions over the holidays. I am excited about our new leadership’s bold, strategic direction for Texas Southern University. I will be taking a few additional days to consider candidates for the coaching vacancy and will work closely with interim president Dr. Mary Evans Sias and the board to announce a hiring decision shortly.”