Here are the results from the CIAA’s first full slate of men’s basketball games in the 2023-2024 season.

Winston-Salem State 76, Elizabeth City State 51

Top Performer: WSSU G Isaac Parson 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists

Winston-Salem State started the 2024 calendar year dominantly, defeating Elizabeth City State 76-51. Outside of a brief 14-14 tied score in the first half, the Rams completely controlled this game. From that point, they outscored the Vikings 19-4 for the remainder of the half on their way to victory.

St. Augustine’s 63, Virginia Union 57

Top Performer: SAU G MacNasa Hughes 19 points, three steals, three blocks

St. Augustine’s men swept their doubleheader against Virginia Union with a 63-57 win. The Falcons nullified a fast start by the Panthers, going on an 8-0 run in the first half to take a 12-11 lead and would not relinquish it the rest of the way.

Shaw 75, Lincoln (PA) 68

Top Performer: Shaw F Shayne Saigo 24 points, 10 rebounds

Shaw picked up its second conference win, defeating Lincoln 75-68. The Bears rode a hot start, shooting 56% in the first half, and held steady, getting the win.

Fayetteville State 67, Bowie State 59

Top Performer: FSU F Caleb Simmons 23 points, nine rebounds

Fayetteville State wrapped up a doubleheader sweep with a 67-59 win over Bowie State. The Broncos were in relative control of this game, leading for over 37 minutes of the 40-minute match.

Johnson C. Smith 70, Virginia State 69

Top Performer: JCSU G Javon Anderson 26 points, 6 of 9 3-pointers

Johnson C. Smith and Virginia State battled in an overtime thriller, ending with the Golden Bulls winning 70-69. This game was neck and neck throughout, with neither team taking a lead exceeding eight points. After leading for much of the second half, the Trojans trailed 62-59 with seven seconds left. They responded quickly with a three-pointer by Jared Clawson off a missed free throw to send the game to overtime. In overtime, Johnson C. Smith overcame missed free throws down the stretch, securing the win after building a five-point lead.

Claflin 82, Bluefield State 69

Top Performer: Claflin F Timothy McElroy 22 points, 10 rebounds

Claflin wrapped up an exciting night of CIAA action with an 82-69 win over Bluefield State. The Panthers took home the win powered by a 37-24 run in the game’s final 15 minutes.