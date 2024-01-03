Florida A&M wide receiver Marcus Riley is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Rattlers who’ve gone on to the pros.

Riley announced his intention to ply his craft at the next level via an X post that, in part, reads, “I want to thank Coach Simmons, Coach AC, and the whole FAMU coaching staff for seeing my ability and bringing me home to live out my dream of winning a national championship.”

Coming out of Tallahassee’s Rickards High, Riley was rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and four-star by ESPN. Playing quarterback in his sophomore and senior seasons, Riley was able to throw for 3,500 yards in his career.

The All-State second-team performer also played receiver, catching 37 passes for 848 yards and eight touchdowns while also finding time to play defensive back, picking off three passes and returning one for a score.

Prior to committing to Florida A&M, Riley was ranked the 20th-rated athlete and the 67th-best player in Florida. He had offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Central Florida, and Louisville. Riley committed to Louisville, appearing in six games his first season.

Riley then transferred to Bethune-Cookman, where he appeared in 24 games in three seasons, catching 74 passes for 995 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2023 All-SWAC Second Team member transferred to Florida A&M as a graduate student. Riley led the team with 34 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns, with his best statistical performance coming against Prairie View in the SWAC Championship Game, where he had five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.