With the HBCU football season in the rearview and conference awards being distributed, there is still the matter of handing out the most prestigious award, the Deacon Jones Trophy.

The Deacon Jones trophy, also known as the Black College Football Player of the Year award, has been a quarterback’s award in its seven years, with each of the last three recipients being quarterbacks (five overall).

This year, however, could potentially end that streak, with several players at different positions staking legitimate claims for why they should be this year’s winner.

Here are the Top 10 Deacon Jones Trophy candidates.

10. Jada Byers RB, Virginia Union

Best Performance: October 21 vs Lincoln (PA)

Coming off a 2022 season in which he was named CIAA Offensive Player of the Year, Virginia Union running back Jada Byers continued to prove why he is among the top running backs in HBCU football. He finished the season with 1,186 rushing yards on 205 carries and scored 12 touchdowns (also two receiving touchdowns). In a season filled with signature performances, none were more impressive than his performance against Lincoln. Although he only managed 94 yards from scrimmage, Byers lived in the end zone, scoring five total touchdowns (including four rushing touchdowns) on 14 touches.

9. Jeremy Moussa QB, Florida A&M

Best Performance: October 7 vs Southern

In a 2023 season that was not exactly his strongest, Jeremy Moussa showed how good he was as he battled through inconsistencies, helping lead his team to a historic season. Moussa was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year after recording a conference-high 2,893 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and scoring 22 touchdowns. He helped lead the Rattlers to their first-ever SWAC championship, followed by their first Celebration Bowl victory. Moussa’s best game came against Southern, putting up 325 passing yards, completing 31-of-53 passes and scoring two touchdowns. This included a touchdown pass in the final three minutes that helped seal the victory for the Rattlers.

8. Joel Felder RB, West Virginia State

Best Performance: November 11 vs Charleston (WV)

Joel Felder put himself on the map this year by helping re-write the record book at West Virginia State. Felder set a new school record for rushing yards in a season with 1,115 and rushing touchdowns with 12. He also finished the year with 26 receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets’ back got off to a hot start, producing five straight 100-yard performances out the gate, including four straight with at least 120 rushing yards. However, he saved his best version for last, recording a season-high 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Charleston (WV).

7. Jayden Broughton DL, Benedict

Best Performance: September 9 vs Edward Waters

Jayden Broughton profoundly impacted a Benedict team that made history, finishing the regular season undefeated and winning the SIAC title for the second year in a row. In his third year with the Tigers, Broughton stepped his game up, producing 56 total tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Picking his best performance was tough because his numbers were consistent throughout the year. In the end, his game against Edward Waters got the nod, in which he had 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

6. Ladarius Owens RB, Texas Southern

Best Performance: October 14 vs Bethune-Cookman

Ladarius Owens was the best running back in the SWAC this year, and it wasn’t even close. Owens posted a SWAC-leading 1,370 rushing yards over 500 rushing yards more than the player in second place. He also led the conference with 1,848 all-purpose yards, 800 yards more than the second-place player. Owens was a one-person show for the Tigers, accounting for 65% of the team’s total rushing yards. Although he’s had games with more rushing yards, his performance against Bethune-Cookman put his all-around skillset on display. He put up 329 all-purpose yards, including 163 rushing yards, scoring three touchdowns, and 142 kick return yards on four attempts.

5. Loobert Denelus DE, Benedict

Best Performance: September 16 vs Lane

Two-time reigning SIAC Defensive Player of the Year, Loobert Denelus anchored a Benedict defense among Division II football’s top units. He recorded 47 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The Tigers’ edge rusher had a monster game against Lane with seven total tackles, 4.5 for loss, and 3.0 sacks. Although his teammate Broughton had better numbers across the board, he benefited from Denelus’ reputation, with opposing offenses keyed in on him opening lanes for other linemen to make a play.

4. Willie Drew, DB, Virginia State

Best Performance: October 14 vs Bluefield State

The Virginia State Trojans’ defense was the definition of a “No Fly Zone,” and Willie Drew was a big part of why that was the case. Drew ranked second in the country with 22 passes defended, including six interceptions (fourth in the country), being named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year. The Trojans’ defensive back made his most significant impact in the team’s win over Bluefield State. He forced two interceptions and four pass breakups, helping limit Bluefield State to 127 passing yards and a 42% pass completion percentage.

3. Isaiah Major LB, Florida A&M

Best Performance: September 16 vs. South Florida

SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Major, an integral member of Florida A&M’s vaunted ‘Dark Cloud’ defense, played a significant role in his team’s championship season. He posted 106 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. Major’s two interceptions sealed victories for the Rattlers, including against Alabama State, which he returned for a 40-yard touchdown. HBCU players rarely have their best outing of the season against an FBS opponent, but Major did just that against South Florida. He tallied 11 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

2. Terrell Allen DL, Tennessee State

Best Performance: October 28 vs Lindenwood

An argument could be made that Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen was the best defensive player in FCS football this season. He led the country with 28.0 tackles for loss and had the second-most total sacks (14.5). In addition to being named OVC-Big South Defensive Player of the Year, he was named FCS Defensive Player of the Year by FCS Football Central. To show just how dominant Allen was this season, look no further than his stat-stuffing performance against Lindenwood. He finished the game with ten total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

1. Davius Richard QB, North Carolina Central

Best Performance: October 26 vs South Carolina State

Entering the 2023 HBCU football season, Davius Richard was tabbed as the favorite to win the Deacon Jones trophy. Now that the year has concluded, the Eagles quarterback put up a sufficient performance that warrants being named Black College Football Player of the Year. Richard totaled 2,177 passing yards, completing 61% of his passes and scoring 21 touchdowns. He also added 630 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. The MEAC Offensive Player of the Year had his best game, helping snap a three-game losing streak against South Carolina State. He scored seven total touchdowns, including five passing touchdowns to go with 352 passing yards.