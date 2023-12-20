You might also like

Tennessee State has secured a commitment from 4-star quarterback and Memphis transfer Tevin Carter.

Carter announced his decision Tuesday evening via a post to X that simply read “storm brewing.”

Carter entered the transfer portal back in late November, explaining his decision in a social media post.

“I do not take this decision lightly as I have so much love and respect for the team and the city of Memphis, but I am excited and ready to embrace new opportunities God has given me to step into the next chapter of my career,”

Coming out of PURE Youth Academy, Carter had offers from multiple Power 5 institutions, including Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, and Ole Miss. HBCUs also took notice, with Florida A&M, Lane College, and Tennessee State all making offers to Carter. He decided to stay home and committed to the University of Memphis, which had offered him in 2018.

He saw sparing action as the backup for starter Seth Henigan. However, when Hanigan went down with an injury against South Florida, Carter entered the game, throwing an 85-yard touchdown to Roc Taylor on his first play and helping Memphis secure a 59-50 win over the Bulls.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.