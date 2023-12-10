Illinois State University is looking into claims that fans used a racial slur during Saturday’s basketball game against Norfolk State.

The school on Sunday issued a statement indicating that the game was “regrettably marred” by the report of the racial slur as alleged by Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones and Spartans guard Jamarii Thomas, who was reportedly called the N-word by fans.

“The men’s basketball game on Saturday between Illinois State and Norfolk State was regrettably marred by the report of a racial slur directed at a Norfolk State player by an Illinois State fan,” ISU’s statement read. “The use of racial slurs and other offensive language targeting people for their identity is abhorrent and is not tolerated by Illinois State University. Among Illinois State’s core values are respect for others, diversity, and inclusion.

“Illinois State has moved swiftly to investigate the report and will respond appropriately. Illinois State University and Redbird Athletics extend sincere apologies to Norfolk State University, its student-athletes, and its athletics staff for the deep upset caused, and university leaders have personally reached out to colleagues at Norfolk State.”

Ok here’s the video from the altercation between Norfolk State and Illinois State. Broadcast said “one or two” Illinois State fans made comments of the “racial nature” towards NSU’s Jamarii Thomas. Fans were ejected and both head coaches got technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/3RgCIPqXRJ — Michael Sauls (@mcsauls) December 10, 2023

Jones wrote on social media after the game his thoughts on the situation.

“I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur,” Jones said in his tweet. “Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the N word at a college basketball game.”

Jones walked onto the court during a stoppage in play to speak with officials after Thomas told him what fans said during an interaction.

That’s when Jones and Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon became involved in a shouting match and had to be separated as benches cleared. Both Jones and Pedon were issued technical fouls.

Pedon, after the game, said he was upset with Jones because the Norfolk State coach was on the court.

“I was upset he was on the floor, and I was raising hell with the referees. It was never personal towards him. I’ll just leave it at that. I’ll take the high road on that,” Pedon said.

“I’m a competitor, man. I’m an Italian, so sometimes my emotions can get the best of me at times, but I don’t apologize for my competitive edge and that’s how I want our teams to play,” Pedon continued.

On Sunday evening, Pedon issued his own statement about the incident with Jones.

“I reached out this morning to Coach Robert Jones to offer my apology for my reaction during our game last night. I take full responsibility for my actions. I was wrong for allowing the situation to escalate. I expressed to Coach Jones after the game-I absolutely did not hear what he was saying to me,” Pedon said in the statement.

“Had I heard Coach Jones, my response would have been completely different. This was a misunderstanding in which I reacted to him without understanding the situation, and I own that mistake 100%. I would also like to apologize for any negative reflation my response may have brought to either institution, its student-athletes, or basketball programs,” Pedon said.