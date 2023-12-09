You might also like

Norfolk State picked up another impressive non-conference win over Illinois State on Saturday that was overshadowed by unruly behavior by fans and a verbal altercation between coaches.

With the Spartans leading 46-40 with 8:12 left in regulation, Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas was seen exchanging words with Illinois State fans during a deadball sequence. Game officials later ejected the fans from the arena who reportedly used racist language at Thomas.

Ok here’s the video from the altercation between Norfolk State and Illinois State. Broadcast said “one or two” Illinois State fans made comments of the “racial nature” towards NSU’s Jamarii Thomas. Fans were ejected and both head coaches got technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/3RgCIPqXRJ — Michael Sauls (@mcsauls) December 10, 2023

Moments later, Spartans head coach Robert Jones walked onto the court during the stoppage in play to get an explanation from the officials. That’s when Jones and Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon became involved in a shouting match and had to be separated as benches cleared. Both Jones and Pedon were issued technical fouls.

Norfolk State eventually came away with a 64-58 win over Illinois State to improve to 7-3. However, the final score will be an afterthought after what transpired.

Jones later said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Illinois State fans used the N-word.

“I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur,” he wrote. “Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the N word at college basketball game.”

Pedon, after the game, said he was upset with Jones because the Norfolk State was on the court.

“I was upset he was on the floor and I was raising hell with the referees. It was never personal towards him. I’ll just leave it at that. I’ll take the high road on that,” Pedon said.

“I’m a competitor, man. I’m an Italian, so sometimes my emotions can get the best of me at times, but I don’t apologize for my competitive edge and that’s how I want our teams to play,” Pedon continued.