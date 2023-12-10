You might also like

For the second time in six days, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball team walked into a non-conference opponent’s trap and took over the trap.

This time, it was a big-time trap as the Golden Lions edged Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas 74-70 Sunday afternoon. On Monday, UAPB defeated SMU 78-76.

you can't come back to yo hood huh ? 🤐 ROAD KILL ON THE HILL 🗣️ #GOLDBLOODED🦁🏀 pic.twitter.com/x1EGfoq15k — UAPB Women’s Basketball 🦁⛹🏽‍♀️ (@UAPBLionsWBB) December 10, 2023

Grad student guard Zaay Green had another tremendous effort for the Golden Lions with a team-high 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Senior guard Coriah Beck added 15 points and five rebounds, while senior guard Demetria Shephard connected on four three-point shots for 12 points and added six rebounds for good measure.

UAPB (4-7) outscored the Razorbacks 42-28 in the second half, limiting Arkansas (8-4) to just nine fourth-quarter points on an abysmal 3-of-16 tally from the floor.