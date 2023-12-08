You might also like

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) has announced its Division II All-American teams, featuring four HBCU defensive players.

Virginia State defensive back and the reigning CIAA Defensive Player of the Year Willie Drew is occupying a spot on the All-American First Team.

The AFCA DII 1️⃣st Team All-American Defense pic.twitter.com/D68ydRWKRU — AFCA (@WeAreAFCA) December 7, 2023

Drew, who helped lead Virginia State to an 8-2 overall record in the 2023 season, is the only CIAA player to be selected to either All-American team.

The Trojans defender ranked in the top five in the country with six interceptions and 22 passes defended. He also recorded 34 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Joining Drew on the All-American First Team is Tuskegee defensive back Mikael King. He is the only HBCU player classified as an underclassman to be selected as an All-American.

Entering Tuskegee listed as a wide receiver, this season was the first with King as a defensive back. He finished the year with 45 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions (led SIAC), and eight pass breakups.

Meanwhile, Benedict defensive linemen Loobert Denelus and Jayden Broughton were each selected to the All-American Second Team.

The AFCA DII 2️⃣nd Team All-American Defense pic.twitter.com/zPKg0sFkTK — AFCA (@WeAreAFCA) December 7, 2023



Denelus was named the SIAC Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row after helping lead the Tigers to its second straight undefeated regular season.

He compiled 47 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

His teammate Broughton, on the other hand, had a breakout season, leading the country with 24.0 tackles for loss and ranking in the top 10 with 10.5 sacks.

He also posted 56 total tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups.