Florida A&M secured its first SWAC football championship with a 35-14 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

While the football team may have won the contest convincingly, can the same be said for the halftime battle between the two marching bands?

The Prairie View Marching Storm made the 17-hour bus ride from Texas to face off against the FAMU Marching 100, which made for a pretty entertaining halftime show.

FAMU may have won the football title, but which band won the halftime show? Take a look at each of the band shows and then participate in our poll.

Prairie View A&M

Florida A&M

The poll will close Friday (Dec. 8) at 11:59 p.m.