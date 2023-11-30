Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body entered the transfer portal Thursday, immediately becoming one of the most talented quarterbacks available.

The news was first reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the online recruiting and scouting service AithELITE.

Body played in just one game during the 2023 season for the Tigers due to an undisclosed injury that led him to redshirt.

“After multiple doctor visits and conversations with my family, We have decided that it is necessary for my health to proceed with a medical redshirt this season,” Body wrote on Instagram in September. “It wasn’t an easy decision. It is very disappointing to be unable to compete this football season. But I do look forward to next year. God willing, I will be 1000 percent.”

In his only appearance of the regular season against Prairie View, Body went 18 of 38 for 286 yards with three TDs and three interceptions against the Panthers. He also rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries.

In 23 career games with Texas Southern, Body, an All-SWAC quarterback, threw for 4,103 yards and 27 TDs.