Harold Blood, who faced external criticism in his only season as Southern University quarterback, is entering the transfer portal.

Blood announced that he was leaving the program on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his announcement, Blood said, “Thank you, Southern University, for becoming part of my family & I hope to make you all proud as I embark on this new chapter.”

Blood was the Jaguars starting quarterback for most of the season, and his play was inconsistent at times, leading to calls from fans to bench him.

He was eventually relegated to second string behind sophomore Noah Bodden ahead of the Bayou Classic.

Blood finished the season with 1,963 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.