Jarrett Hoffman of HBCU Sports interviews Nick Eden, an Alabama State University alumnus, who shares his journey into the heart of HBCU Twitter culture. Eden, known for his viral “HBCU Twitter Weekly” memes, discusses the inception of his popular calendar meme and its evolution into a social media phenomenon.

The video delves into how Eden’s blend of humor and sensitivity has made him a pivotal figure in the HBCU Twitter community. It highlights the role of HBCU Twitter as more than just a platform for sports updates but as a vibrant space for camaraderie, support, and a collective voice for HBCU enthusiasts.

Eden also touches on his future projects, including potential video content, ensuring the ongoing engagement of his audience.