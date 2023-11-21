You might also like

For the first time since 2003, the Coppin State women’s basketball team secured a win over a Power Five program, knocking off Pittsburgh 61-56.

The Eagles end their four-game road trip with three wins, improving their overall record to 3-3.

Laila Lawrence recorded her fourth double-double of the year with 16 points and 12 rebounds, adding two steals.

Tiffany Hammond scored 15 points, connecting on five three-pointers, while Faith Blackstone scored 15 points, connecting on 10 free throws.

This would be the last time they’d lead all game as the Eagles outscored Pittsburgh 40-23 for the remainder of the first half.

Pitt did its best to make a push, eventually cutting the deficit to one point in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

However, Coppin State kept its composure, finishing off the game at the free throw line for the win.

Coppin State is looking to win its first home game in its next outing against George Mason.