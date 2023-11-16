The North Carolina A&T women’s basketball team pulled off the upset Wednesday night, knocking off Wake Forest 56-51.
This is the second time the Aggies have beaten Wake Forest, previously getting a win over them in 2010.
Wake Forest is not the only Power Five team North Carolina A&T has won against in recent years, having also turned away Clemson as current as 2019.
Maleia Bracone led all scorers with 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, adding ten rebounds and three steals.
D’Mya Tucker and Chaniya Clark each chipped in 10 points, adding seven rebounds.
Postgame interview with @LadyAggiesHC after a big-time win against Wake Forest!! #AGGIEPRIDE @LadyAggieBall pic.twitter.com/qDurTJyngs
— N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) November 16, 2023
Both teams struggled shooting in this game, combining to shoot 33% from the field and 28% from the three-point line.
The difference came after the first quarter, which saw NCAT trailing 15-9. They began making a run over the next two quarters, outscoring Wake Forest 33-19, taking an eight-point lead into the fourth.
Bracone was a huge spark for the Aggies during this run, scoring 10 of her 16 points, including eight third-quarter points.
Although Wake Forest fought back, trimming the deficit to a point in the fourth, the Aggies fought them off to secure the win.
North Carolina A&T will be back in action Sunday afternoon when they return home to play against Liberty.
Leave a Reply