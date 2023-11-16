You might also like

The North Carolina A&T women’s basketball team pulled off the upset Wednesday night, knocking off Wake Forest 56-51.

This is the second time the Aggies have beaten Wake Forest, previously getting a win over them in 2010.

Wake Forest is not the only Power Five team North Carolina A&T has won against in recent years, having also turned away Clemson as current as 2019.

Maleia Bracone led all scorers with 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, adding ten rebounds and three steals.

D’Mya Tucker and Chaniya Clark each chipped in 10 points, adding seven rebounds.

Both teams struggled shooting in this game, combining to shoot 33% from the field and 28% from the three-point line.

The difference came after the first quarter, which saw NCAT trailing 15-9. They began making a run over the next two quarters, outscoring Wake Forest 33-19, taking an eight-point lead into the fourth.

Bracone was a huge spark for the Aggies during this run, scoring 10 of her 16 points, including eight third-quarter points.

Although Wake Forest fought back, trimming the deficit to a point in the fourth, the Aggies fought them off to secure the win.

North Carolina A&T will be back in action Sunday afternoon when they return home to play against Liberty.