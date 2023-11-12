You might also like

With a possible division championship at stake, Alcorn State and Texas Southern will play a rare Sunday game.

That’s because the Houston Dynamo of the MLS hosted a playoff game at Shell Energy Stadium, home of Texas Southern, on Saturday night.

So, the Braves and Tigers will play today at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. An Alcorn State win would move them closer to the SWAC West Division title, the first for the program since moving from the SWAC East in 2020.

Texas Southern is coming off a 21-19 loss at Jackson State, while Alcorn State is riding a season-high five-game winning streak. Last time out, the Braves beat Southern 44-21 to take over first place in the SWAC West.

The Braves feature the SWAC’s third-ranked defense and also rank third with 25 sacks this season. Running back Jarveon Howard leads the way with 73.1 yards per game.

Quarterback Aaron Allen has thrown for 1,802 yards and 12 touchdowns. Malachi Bailey leads the team and is tied for the SWAC lead with eight sacks on the defensive side for Alcorn State.