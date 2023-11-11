DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Alabama A&M 31-14 Saturday, at Daytona Stadium. The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum favoring Bethune-Cookman in the second half, which secured the Wildcats their second consecutive win of the season.

Alabama A&M (4-6, 2-5 SWAC) initially took control of the game, scoring early with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Quincy Casey to Cameron Young, followed by a 2-yard touchdown run by Xavier Lankford. However, Bethune-Cookman (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) began to turn the tide before halftime with Walter Simmons III scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by a 27-yard field goal by Cade Hechter making the score 14-10.

The decisive moment came in the fourth quarter when Mar’Kai Shaw’s 52-yard touchdown run put the Wildcats in the lead for the first time with the score 17-14. Simmons III then solidified the comeback with two additional touchdown runs, covering 47 and 22 yards respectively, clinching the victory for Bethune-Cookman.

Bethune-Cookman’s running game was a key factor in the Wildcat’s comeback, amassing 412 rushing yards compared to Alabama A&M’s 130. The Wildcats’ total offense reached 480 yards. Alabama A&M’s passing game, contributing 173 yards, was overshadowed by Bethune-Cookman’s defensive efforts, which included three sacks and two interceptions.

The Wildcats will attempt to extend their winning way next Saturday in Orlando against Florida A&M in the Florida Classic. Alabama A&M will finish its season next week at home against Mississippi Valley State.