Benedict College continued its dominance with a second-straight undefeated regular season, a feat last achieved by Winston Salem State in 2011-2012. However, the most significant development in South Carolina is the impending retirement of Buddy Pough, South Carolina State’s long-serving head coach.

Speculation surrounds Benedict’s head coach, Chennis Berry, as Pough’s potential successor. Berry, credited with transforming Benedict’s football fortunes, could face a critical decision whether to continue building Benedict’s program or take on a new challenge at South Carolina State.

In his latest hot take, HBCU Sports contributor Jarrett Hoffman emphasizes the importance of nurturing and elevating newer programs in the HBCU landscape to become dominate.