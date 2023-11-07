You might also like

Former Alabama A&M University men’s basketball player Olisa Akonobi was selected in the first round on Saturday of the NBA G League Draft by the Grand Rapids Gold.

A transfer from Morehouse, Akonobi averaged 8.5 points and 1.9 blocks, while making nearly 57 percent of his shots from the floor during his only season with the Bulldogs in the 2022-23 campaign. Additionally, Akonobi registered a team-high 12 rebounds against Illinois and

The 30 drafting G League teams selected 51 players on Saturday as they prepare for the 2023-24 season to tip off next month.

Courtesy: Alabama A&M Athletics