Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State men’s have been selected to compete in the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic.

The CIAA matchup will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, as part of NBA All-Star 2024. The third NBA HBCU Classic will be simulcast on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

“We’re excited to bring these two storied programs and conference rivals together to compete in our third HBCU Classic as part of NBA All-Star 2024,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum. “The level of competition during the previous two Classic games set a high standard and showcased the tremendous pride of the HBCU community. We look forward to celebrating Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University on one of the NBA’s marquee stages.”

The teams were selected in collaboration with the CIAA. The NBA said the HBCU Classic is “the league’s ongoing, year-round commitment to advancing educational, career and economic opportunities in partnership with HBCU institutions as well as increasing support and awareness for HBCU athletics.”

“We are thrilled the CIAA will be represented during this year’s NBA All-Star weekend,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “This is an amazing opportunity to give expanded exposure for our DII student-athletes, our member institutions, and the HBCU community. We look forward to bringing the talent, culture, and excellence of the CIAA to the grandest stage of the game.”

Courtesy: NBA