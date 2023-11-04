The latest chapter in the 120-plus-year Virginia Union-Virginia State rivalry will go down as a championship-level chapter for the host Panthers.

Quarterback Christian Reid threw four touchdown passes, and special teams errors worked in their favor as VUU defeated the Trojans 30-20 at Hovey Field to clinch the CIAA Northern Division title. The win guarantees them a spot in the CIAA championship game next week in Salem, Virginia, against defending conference champion Fayetteville State.

Reid completed eight of 14 passes for 151 yards, half of those going for scores and to four different receivers. His first score came on the Panthers’ first drive of the game, a 29-yard strike to Corey Fleming. In the second quarter, he found Said Sidibe from 62 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

The Trojans rallied behind their quarterback, junior Jordan Davis, who scored on a one-yard run following a 68-yard pass to Roy Jackson III to get VSU on the board. Davis threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Malik Hunter on VSU’s next possession, but the Panthers blocked the extra point and took it the other way for two points.

Reid threw his third touchdown of the first half, a 15-yard pass to Ricky Key Jr. in the corner for a 23-13 halftime advantage.

Jada Byers, who rushed 27 times for 155 yards, added to his conference-leading touchdown total by catching a six-yard pass from Reid to put Virginia Union ahead 30-13 six and a half minutes into the third quarter.

Davis threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Jackson to pull VSU within 30-20, but that’s as close as they would get. Two missed field goals and a late interception, the second of the day by William Davis, clinched the Panthers’ first trip to the CIAA title game since 2007. They’ll look for their first CIAA overall championship since 2001 next weekend.