The Fayetteville State Broncos end the regular season in dramatic fashion, overcoming a double-digit first-quarter deficit to defeat Winston-Salem State 40-34 in overtime.

Winston-Salem got off to a hot start, scoring on its first offensive drive, then converting two forced turnovers on defense to 10 unanswered points to take a 17-0 first-quarter lead.

Fayetteville State began battling back, outscoring Winston-Salem State 20-7 to make the score 24-20 at halftime.

The Broncos briefly took their first lead of the game on their first drive of the second half, scoring on a five-minute 70-yard drive. WSSU tied the game up on a field goal, making the score 27-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Having traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Fayetteville State forced a fumble in the final minute, giving them the ball in WSSU territory with a chance to win.

The Broncos attempted a 40-yard field goal to win the game, but the attempt was blocked, sending the game to overtime.

Starting with the ball in overtime, Winston-Salem State committed another fumble, giving FSU the ball with another chance to win.

This time, the Broncos finished the job by scoring on a 12-yard run by Julian Milligan to secure the victory.

Milligan ended with a game-high 86 rushing yards on 13 attempts and two touchdowns. He added four receptions for 35 yards.

Quarterback Joe Owens Jr. posted 190 passing yards on 18-of-27 attempts and two touchdowns. His leading receiver, Treveran Goode, had four receptions for 72 yards.

Broncos’ defensive end Shi Gaskin anchored the defense with the two key forced fumbles down the stretch. He also tallied eight tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks.

With this win, Fayetteville State extends its win streak to 15 games against CIAA competition, ending the regular season with an 8-2 overall record.