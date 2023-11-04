You might also like

After having their hopes of playing in the SIAC championship game spoiled following a loss to Albany State, Miles returned the favor in kind, knocking off Tuskegee 35-10 on Saturday.

Tuskegee entered this game simply needing a win to secure a spot in what would have been its second straight SIAC championship appearance.

With the loss, they drop to 7-3 overall, with a Thanksgiving Day showdown against Alabama State in the Turkey Day Classic looming.

In addition, Albany State gains the SIAC championship berth, having needed to beat Fort Valley State in the Fountain City Classic and a Tuskegee loss to claim the spot.

Miles concludes the regular season with a 7-3 record, a six-win improvement over its 1-9 record in 2022.

Golden Bears quarterback Kamren Ivory led the charge with 312 passing yards, completing 18-of-27 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

He was aided by Jaylin Peters, who caught two passes for 141 yards, ds including a 73-yard touchdown connection.

Graderius Brown had a big day for the Miles defense,se producing nine tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks.

Tuskegee wide receiver Antonio Meeks had a big first half for the Golden Tige, rs recording eight receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

This included a 16-yard reception that put Tuskegee in range to connect on a 45-yard field goal to make the score 14-10 at halftime.

After a slow start to the third quarter, Miles went on a te, ar scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions to turn the game in its favor.