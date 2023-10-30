You might also like

The 82nd Magic City Classic football game on Saturday ended with Alabama State defeating Alabama A&M 31-16 and ended any mathematical chance of the Bulldogs winning a SWAC East division title.

What wasn’t so decisive, however, was the halftime show.

Fans in attendance were treated to two stellar halftime performances by both bands. And we are going to allow our readers to decide a winner.

Take a look at both videos of the halftime shows and participate in the poll below.

Alabama A&M



Alabama State



The poll will close Thursday (Nov. 2) at 11:59 p.m.