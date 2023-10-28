You might also like

The Fayetteville State Broncos clinched yet another CIAA South division title following a 21-14 win over the Shaw Bears.

This will be the sixth straight conference championship appearance for the reigning CIAA champions, the most since Winston-Salem State made 10 straight from 1983-1992.

Alabama State quarterback transfer Joe Owens Jr. had his best performance of the season for the Broncos, completing 23-of-32 pass attempts for 280 yards and a touchdown. He was also the team’s leading rusher, with 34 rushing yards on three attempts.

Four different Broncos receivers recorded at least 60 receiving yards, led by Nigel Fitzgerald, who caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

As a team, Fayetteville State’s defense finished with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Kolby Merritt anchored the defensive unit, finishing with 10 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Meanwhile, the Shaw defense did all it could to keep their team in the game, forcing three Broncos turnovers, including two interceptions.

On offense, Bears running back Sidney Gibbs led the charge with 72 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Wide receiver Trey Thorpe posted 111 yards of total offense.

With the game tied 14-14 in the final minute of the fourth quarter, Fayetteville State secured the victory on a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass from Owens to Fitzgerald with 20 seconds remaining.