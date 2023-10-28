You might also like

The Benedict Tigers are headed back to the SIAC championship game for the second straight year following a 38-17 win over the Savannah State Tigers.

Benedict improves to 9-0 with the win, including a perfect 7-0 in SIAC conference play. They are now one win away from two consecutive undefeated regular seasons.

Meanwhile, Savannah State has lost six straight games, dropping its record to 2-7.

Aeneas Dennis recorded 228 passing yards on 18-of-29 passing and scored two touchdowns while adding 36 rushing yards on five attempts.

Jalen Jones had his best outing of the season, posting 104 receiving yards on seven receptions and scoring a touchdown. Caden High added seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Deondra Duehart tallied 83 rushing yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown, while Jaylen Taylor accounted for 39 rushing yards on seven attempts and a touchdown.

Jadon Adams led the way for Savannah State, posting 109 passing yards and scoring two touchdowns while adding a team-leading 109 rushing yards.

Entering the second half with the game tied 17-17, Benedict put the game in its favor immediately following a touchdown on the opening kickoff by A’chean Durant.

The Tigers rode this momentum for the remainder of the quarter, scoring two unanswered touchdowns on their way to victory.

As Benedict enters the final week of the season with a matchup against Allen looming, they will also be score-watching to see who they will face in the conference championship game.