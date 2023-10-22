After once again getting off to a slow start, Florida A&M was able to overcome a 14-point deficit to defeat Texas Southern 31-14 on Saturday night.

Texas Southern got on the board first on a 7-yard pass from Jace Wilson to Jyrin Johnson that gave Texas Southern a 7-0 lead. A second touchdown toss from Wilson, this one to Trenton Leary from four yards out, extended the Tigers’ lead to 14-0.

FAMU finally got on the board when quarterback Jeremy Moussa connected on a 58-yard strike to tight end Jamari Gassett that pulled the Rattlers to within touchdown with 33 seconds left in the first half.

The Rattlers would take advantage of receiving the second-half kickoff and drove 65 yards in 13 plays, tying the game when Moussa scored on a quarterback sneak. Florida A&M took their first lead of the evening on their next possession at 21-14 on a 49-yard touchdown scamper from Kelvin Dean. The Rattlers would then build a lead as big as 23 points before the Tigers scored a late fourth quarter TD to stop the 31-point run.

The Florida A&M run game and ball control

Against the Texas Southern defense, Florida A&M was able to run for 255 yards on 44 attempts, with four ball carriers topping 41 yards, led by Kelvin Dean’s 86.

The Florida A&M defense helps their offense

The Rattlers’ defense kept the game from getting away from them when their offense sputtering in the first half. The unit held Texas Southern to under 200 yards and seven points in the second half.



