You might also like

You might also like

One week ago, Edward Waters won on Hail Mary in the final seconds to stun Tuskegee.

On Saturday, the Tigers pulled another rabbit out of its collective hat against Albany State.

Trailing the Golden Rams 27-24 with 2:08 left in regulation, the Edward Waters offense marched 84 yards in 11 plays capped off by a 1-yard TD reception by Deven Thompson with eight seconds left to give the Tigers 31-27 win.