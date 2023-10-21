You might also like

You might also like

The Miles Golden Bears overcame a valiant effort from the Allen Yellow Jackets, escaping with a 28-21 win in its homecoming contest.

Miles improved to 5-1 in conference play, with the win keeping themselves in contention for the second-place slot in the SIAC. Allen could not play homecoming spoiler for a second straight time as they dropped to 4-2 in conference competition.

Travaunta Abner was the star of the game for the Golden Bears, recording four receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He was aided by quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter Jr., who finished the game with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns.

For Allen, quarterback David Wright put up another 300-yard performance, finishing with 315 passing yards and completing 29-of-43 pass attempts. Although he scored a touchdown, he added two interceptions, giving him 14 on the year.

Running back Beau Herrington put together 159 yards from scrimmage, including 101 receiving yards on eight receptions and two total touchdowns.

Trailing 14-0 at the half, Miles turned up the defensive pressure in the third quarter, putting the game entirely in its favor. They scored 28 points in the period, including 21 points off of turnovers in three straight possessions.

Miles will look to remain in contention for an SIAC championship berth when they go on the road to face Albany State.