Tennessee State’s 2024 football schedule will include Mississippi Valley State and Howard.

According to FBSschedules.com, through an open records request, procured copies of the contracts of the upcoming games.

TSU will face Mississippi Valley State on Aug. 31, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in the 26th John A. Merritt Classic. Tennessee State will pay Mississippi Valley State $100,000.

The Delta Devils and the Tigers have met eight times all time, with the first meeting occurring in 1982, a 63-41 win. The last matchup was played in 2019, a game TSU won 26-20. Tennessee State holds the series edge 5-3.

Howard and Tennessee State will play a home-and-home series, with the Tigers facing the Bison at William H. Green Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19, 2024. The series will wrap up with Howard coming to Nashville for a homecoming matchup on Oct. 18, 2025.

The two teams have only squared off once, which took place in 2001, with the Tigers claiming a decisive 45-0 victory.