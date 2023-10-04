Saint Augustine’s hired four-time NFL Pro-Bowl defensive back Antonio Cromartie to its coaching staff.

Cromartie, a former NFL All-Pro, joins first-year coach Howard Feggins’ staff as a defensive analyst.

After an All-American career at Florida State, Cromartie was still taken in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Cromartie would appear in 123 games for the Chargers, Jets, Cardinals and Colts.

He was durable, playing in at least 15 games for all but his last season, when he started and played in just four games. Cromartie finished his career with 31 interceptions, including a league-leading 10 in his 2007 All-Pro season.

Cromartie’s previous coaching experience was working as a graduate assistant on Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Texas A&M from 2021 to 2022.