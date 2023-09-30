You might also like

The Fort Valley State Wildcats kept their unbeaten conference record intact, knocking off the previously undefeated Allen Yellow Jackets 49-21.

With this win, FVSU improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the SIAC. They now move into first place in the SIAC as one of five teams with an unblemished conference record.

Meanwhile, Allen’s best start in school history comes to an end dropping to 4-1 overall and 2-1 against the SIAC.

The Fort Valley State defense led the way forcing four interceptions including one by Kamari Blankumsee that was returned for a touchdown.

On offense, Kelvin Durham led the charge for the Wildcats with a season-high 332 passing yards completing 22-of-31 attempts and scoring five touchdowns.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Za'Tarious Anderson steps into the endzone for a 22-yd TD catch to put the Wildcats ahead by 28-14 in the late 3Q. <a href=”https://twitter.com/FVSUFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@FVSUFootball</a> went on to add 3 more TDs for the 49-21 final at Allen University. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValleyTough?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ValleyTough</a> <a href=”https://t.co/Vvw4XDqlF2″>pic.twitter.com/Vvw4XDqlF2</a></p>— FVSU Sports (@FVSUATHLETICS) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FVSUATHLETICS/status/1708311821352890667?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 1, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Fralon Warren accounted for 115 receiving yards on three receptions and scored two touchdowns.

Although Allen quarterback David Wright threw for an astonishing 366 yards and two touchdowns, his four interceptions now give him seven total in the past two games.

In addition to turnovers, penalties were also an issue for the Yellow Jackets committing nine to only three by the Wildcats.

After falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter, Allen was briefly able to cut the Fort Valley State to 21-14 in the third quarter thanks to two touchdowns by Wright.

However, two fourth-quarter interceptions and three touchdowns by Durham kept the Yellow Jackets from making the game any closer.