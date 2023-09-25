You might also like

In week four of the HBCU football team, an unlikely SIAC team proved they are no fluke continuing what has been a historic start to their season.

Meanwhile, Jackson State did something no other Division I HBCU has ever done, and Benedict is having one of the best four-game stretches in recent memory.

Here are five takeaways from Week 4 of the HBCU football season.

Benedict Tigers on a historic run

The Benedict Tigers are staking their claim as the number one football team in all HBCU football and a top contender in the Division II ranks.

The Tigers improved to a perfect 4-0 on the season following a 31-3 victory over Chowan. This also extended Benedict’s regular season win streak to 16 games dating back to the 2021 season.

Through their first four games, the Tigers are putting on the most dominant four-game run seen in recent HBCU football history.

They have won by a total score of 171-10, giving them an average win margin of over 40 points per game.

The defense has been the star of the show, leading all of Division II in scoring defense (2.5 points allowed per game), ranking second in total sacks (19), and second in third-down defense (.157 conversion percentage).

Two Benedict defenders, Loobert Denelus and Jayden Broughton, rank in the top five among Division II players in sacks.

Norfolk State secures upset of the weekend

Norfolk State secured the biggest upset of the weekend, going on the road to defeat Towson 21-14.

In addition to its win over Hampton, this marks the first time Norfolk State has beaten a non-conference Division I opponent twice in a single season since 2021.

Meanwhile, Towson entered this game with a 20-10 win over Morgan State and hadn’t lost against an HBCU since losing to Morgan State in 2009 (11-0 in previous meetings).

Norfolk State will have a chance for a third victory against a Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) opponent next weekend when they face North Carolina A&T.

Allen is no fluke

The Allen Yellow Jackets have arguably been the biggest surprise of the HBCU football season so far, entering this weekend with a perfect 3-0 record.

They kept their undefeated streak going with a 34-28 win over Central State, improving on their best start in school history.

Not only is this Allen’s best start to a season, but they have historically included the team’s first-ever shutout win and its most significant comeback in school history.

In addition to doubling their win total from last season, the Yellow Jackets are now 2-0 in SIAC play after entering this year with an eight-game losing streak against the conference dating back to 2021.

David Wright III is a lead candidate for SIAC Offensive Player of the Year, leading the country with 383.7 passing yards per game.

No Davius Richard, no problem

North Carolina Central went on the road to Indianapolis with a 45-3 win in the Circle City Classic against Mississippi Valley State.

The 45 points scored by the Eagles is the most in a Circle City Classic game since 2011.

The biggest storyline from that game for the Eagles was the play of their quarterback, not Davius Richard.

It was Walker Harris assuming the role of starting quarterback, completing 17-of-28 passes for 263 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

With the two non-conference games and a bye week scheduled for the next three weeks, the Eagles could allow Harris to get his reps holding Richard out until conference play is set to begin.

Jackson State makes herstory

The Jackson State Tigers made their long-awaited home debut, earning a 22-16 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The win extended the Tigers’ home win streak to 12 games dating back to the 2021 season. However, the game had historical significance beyond this stat or, should I say… herstoric.

As a result of injuries to kickers Matt Noll and Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State called upon women’s soccer team member Leilani Armenta to fill the void.

This made Armenta the first woman to ever play in a Jackson State football game.

The Tigers’ soccer player is no stranger to a football field, playing kicker for her high school football team.