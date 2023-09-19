Not too much has changed in the Division II ranks three weeks into the HBCU football season.
But there was some slight movement at the bottom of the rankings, with two SIAC teams that were previously unranked making an appearance.
Here is the Week 3 Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|Previous Rank
|2023 Record
|1
|Benedict
|1
|3-0
|2
|Virginia Union
|2
|3-0
|3
|Virginia State
|3
|3-0
|4
|Tuskegee
|4
|3-0
|5
|Miles
|5
|2-1
|6
|Bowie State
|6
|2-1
|7
|Allen
|NR
|3-0
|8
|West Virginia State
|7
|2-1
|9
|Fort Valley State
|8
|2-1
|10
|Savannah State
|NR
|2-1
