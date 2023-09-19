All-SWAC quarterback Andrew Body has missed the last two games for Texas Southern against FBS opponents.

The Tigers have turned to backup Jace Wilson, who has started on road games at Toledo and Rice, respectively, both decisive losses.

As Texas Southern jumps back into SWAC play, the status for Body’s availability is uncertain ahead of a matchup with Grambling State.

Coach Clarence McKinney said Monday that Body could have played in one of the team’s most recent games but was held out as a precaution while his health is evaluated.

“We’re waiting to hear what the doctors are going to allow him to do,” McKinney said about the extent of an injury that is unknown. “It’s going to be a game-time decision. “We’re going to do what we do offensively. We have confidence in both Andrew and Jace. Our scheme is our scheme. We recruited those guys to play in our system.”

For the season, Body completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards with three TDs and three interceptions in the season-opener against Prairie View. He also rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries.

If Body can’t go on Saturday, Wilson, who has totaled 196 passing yards and one touchdown in 39 passing attempts, will start for the third consecutive week.