GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina Central University senior quarterback Davius Richard rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 95 yards while passing for 127 yards as the 18th-ranked Eagles held North Carolina A&T University scoreless in the second half for a 30-16 victory inside a packed Truist Stadium.

NCCU (2-0) amassed 218 rushing yards, with senior running back Latrell Collier also tallying 95 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while adding 45 receiving yards on three catches.

Another rushing TD by #NCCU quarterback Davius Richard provides the Eagles with a 30-16 lead over NC A&T in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/yEaHWgXAly — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) September 10, 2023



The Eagles defense limited A&T to 207 yards of total offense, including just 51 yards through the air.

Courtesy: North Carolina Central Athletics