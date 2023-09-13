You might also like

In what appears to be a model after the Celebration Bowl, Division II HBCU football conferences will have a shot to qualify for a postseason bowl.

The 2023 Florida Beach Bowl is expected to feature “two well-deserved” schools from the CIAA and SIAC, according to the creators of the bowl game.

“The Florida Beach Bowl is an exciting and unique event that will elevate the profile of participating schools and provide a national stage for our talented student-athletes,” said Victor Robenson, CEO of the Florida Beach Bowl. “We believe this game will not only entertain college football fans but also create pathways for academic and athletic success for our student-athletes.”

The game is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and streamed on HBCU+.

According to a news release, the participants will be selected from among a group that has “earned at least six wins during the regular season” and “be in good academic standing within their respective conferences.”

However, it is not clear what the selection process will entail or whether the event will determine a Division II HBCU national champion similar to the Celebration Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 16 in Atlanta between Division I SWAC and MEAC champions.

The parameters of the Florid Beach Bowl are expected to be detailed during an 11 a.m. EST press conference Thursday.

The event, which starts on Dec. 8, also will host a celebrity golf tournament, 5K run, prayer breakfast, coaches luncheon, and fan fest.