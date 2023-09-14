Week Two of Black College Football was highlighted by money games, early season conference battles and one FBS heartbreaker that’s going to sting for a long time. Week 3’s matchups will give us further insight into the competitive prospects of the 50 or so HBCUs that play football, so let’s get to the predictions for this week.

Last Week’s Record: 26-9

Overall Record: 47-21

Best Pick: North Carolina Central 30, North Carolina A&T 24 (NCCU won 30-16)

Worst Pick: Alabama State 31, Miles 12 (Miles won 21-17)

Game Of The Week: Hampton (1-1) at Howard (1-1), Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m. EST

Howard rebounded from outplaying Eastern Michigan everywhere but the final score to light up the Greene Stadium scoreboard against Morehouse this past Saturday night. There will be a little more resistance this weekend when another HBCU blueblood – and former CIAA/MEAC rival – in Hampton comes to town.

The Pirates will be looking to shake off the Battle Of The Bay loss to Norfolk State and will need to corral Howard’s high-powered offense, led by quarterback Quinton Williams if they’re to get back to their winning ways against their closest rivals.

Prediction: Howard 27, Hampton 20

Lincoln (Pa.) (1-1) at Fayetteville State (0-2), Sept. 16, 6 p.m. EST

The Lions played up to their potential in hanging 48 points on Post University last weekend and they’ll look to establish their CIAA credibility this week against the defending conference champions.

Fayetteville State has lost heartbreakers to D-II contenders UNC-Pembroke and Lenoir-Rhyne, so the Broncos need wins to not only stay in this year’s D-II playoff race, but also to regain some confidence from their magical season of 2022.

Prediction: Fayetteville State 31, Lincoln (Pa.) 21

Miles (2-0, 1-0 SIAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2), Sept. 16, 5 p.m. EST

The Golden Bears have been absolutely 24K solid their first two weeks, outscoring conference rival Lane 37-24, then upsetting SWAC East contender Alabama State 21-17 last week. With Benedict and Tuskegee serving as SIAC headliners, Miles looks to work their way up from opening act status with another D-I upset.

They’ll have to do it against a determined Golden Lions team that has played well in successive weeks against Tulsa of FBS and made Tennessee State sweat it out in the Southern Heritage Classic. Could lightning strike twice for Miles or will UAPB pick up a needed win?

Prediction: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17, Miles 14

Alabama A&M (1-1) at Southern (0-2), Sept. 16, 7 p.m. EST

Must-win games in the SWAC are a weekly occurrence but never is that more evident in Week 3 than in this intra-divisional matchup between the Jaguars and Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M took care of business against Division II Lane while Southern dropped its second straight game to a SWAC East opponent, this time against Jackson State at home.

The Bulldogs are a team looking to break up the chatter of Florida A&M/Jackson State/Alabama State being the ones to watch in the East, while Southern needs a win for confidence’s sake before their drive towards a SWAC West repeat begins.

Prediction: Southern 24, Alabama A&M 20

Division I

Miami (Fl.) 35, Bethune-Cookman 13

Temple 28, Norfolk State 13

Richmond 34, Delaware State 7

UCLA 32, North Carolina Central 17

Morgan State 20, Towson 13

Grambling 38, Florida Memorial 14

Florida A&M 33, West Florida 12

McNeese State 26, Alcorn State 17

Rice 30, Texas Southern 14

SMU 29, Prairie View 13

Delta State 31, Mississippi Valley State 22

Jackson State 24, Texas State 13

Tennessee State 23, Gardner-Webb 21

Elon 31, North Carolina A&T 14

Division II/NAIA

Bowie State 33, Shaw 23

Virginia State 28, St. Augustine’s 10

Elizabeth City State 19, Winston-Salem State 17

Virginia Union 34, Livingstone 8

Johnson C. Smith 22, Bluefield State 16

Fort Valley State 27, Edward Waters 23

Tuskegee 35, Central State 20

Benedict 36, Lane 18

Albany State 28, Morehouse 17

Savannah State 21, Clark Atlanta 20

Kentucky State 26, Allen 20

Washburn 32, Lincoln (Mo.) 27