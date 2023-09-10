You might also like

BATON ROUGE, La. | The Grambling State University football team got off to a strong start offensively, but couldn’t handle No. 14 LSU’s offensive attack, falling 72-10 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Chance Williams was a big reason for the quick start as he racked up 106 yards on seven carries. Williams, a Baton Rouge native, put the Grambling State offense in great field position all night, finding seams within the LSU defense.

Grambling State quarterback Myles Crawley went 14-of-25 for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Kevin Thomas paced the GSU defense with eight tackles.

LSU quickly drove down the field on its opening drive, capping off an eight play, 77-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Brian Thomas Jr. at the 12:51 mark.

On GSU’s first drive of the evening, The Tigers moved the ball to midfield on a 34-yard reception by Antonio Jones. Following a false start penalty on the GSU, Williams picked up a first down at the LSU 29-yard line with a 22-yard scamper.

GSU found the end zone on a 13-yard pass from Crawley to JR Waters, making it 7-7 with 9:15 to go in the first quarter.

Louisiana State answered back quickly with a 47-yard TD pass from Daniels to Chris Hilton putting LSU up 14-7 with 8:24 to go in the opening quarter.

GSU got back to work quickly on the ensuing possession. Williams moved the Tigers into LSU territory with a 36-yard run to the 43-yard line. A few plays later, Crawley connected on a 16-yard pass to Jones, setting up the Tigers with a first and goal at the LSU 8-yard line. GSU settled for a 23-yard field goal from Tanner Rinker to make it 14-10 LSU with 2:21 remaining in the quarter.

After another LSU TD made it 21-10 at the start of the second quarter, GSU once again drove inside the LSU 10-yard line, this time Rinker missed a 23-yard field goal attempt wide right.

Louisiana State began to create some separation on the scoreboard, driving 80 yards in nine plays and adding another touchdown on a three-yard run by Logan Diggs, stretching the advantage to 28-10 with 7:22 to go in the half.

LSU tacked on two more TDs to close the first half to carry a 42-10 lead into the locker room. Grambling State couldn’t score any points in the second half.

Courtesy:Grambling State Athletics