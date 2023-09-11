You might also like

During Grambling State’s 72-10 loss to No. 14 LSU Saturday night in Baton Rouge, redshirt sophomore linebacker Jaquavis Richmond suffered an injury that resulted in him being carted off the field.

Richmond was transported to Our Lady of the Lakes Regional Medical Center, where he eventually underwent “successful surgery to address the injury” on Sunday morning, according to a statement released by GSU athletics director Dr. Trayvean Scott.

Grambling State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics @TrayveanScott provides an update regarding GSU football player Jaquavis Richmond. pic.twitter.com/iRVe00W0c0 — Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) September 10, 2023

“The Department of Athletics would like to thank the GSU Sports Medicine staff, Ochsner LSU Health, GSU Athletic and University staff, GSU President Richard “Rick” Gallot, Jr., LSU President Tate, AD Woodard, Deputy AD Ausberry, Associate AD for Sports Medicine Micki Collins and their respective staff’s for their assistance and response last night,” Scott said.

Scott also thanked the athletic trainers from both schools and the Our Lady of the Lakes Regional Medical Center for their “extraordinary care and response” to the medical needs of Richmond.

“At this time there will be no further comment on the matter,” Scott stated.

Richmond is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from Shreveport, La., who prepped at Woodlawn High School. He was credited with three total tackles (one solo) in Saturday’s game until his injury.