Coming off an impressive win over Delaware State in the season opener, the Bowie State Bulldogs received their first blemish of the year.

Trailing by as many as 14 points, the Bulldogs did not have enough in the tank to complete the comeback, losing 24-19 to the Davenport Panthers.

Bulldogs quarterback Amir Jenkins recorded 350 passing yards, completing an astounding 39-of-59 pass attempts. He threw two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Christopher Ferguson led all receivers with 105 yards on six receptions. Keshane Hinckley had 11 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Jamir Roberts chipped in 75 receiving yards on nine attempts and a 59-yard kick return.

Turnovers doomed Bowie from the start. The Bulldogs committed two in each of its first two offensive possessions. This included a fumble on the opening drive of the game that led to a Davenport touchdown.

The Bulldogs were able to put their first points on the board by connecting on two field goals in the second quarter but entered the half down 17-6.

Bowie State will return to action on Saturday (9/16) for its home opener against Shaw. The game will be televised live on HBCUGO TV with a kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. from Bulldog Stadium.

In the first possession of the second half, turnovers came back to haunt Bowie State. Jenkins threw what was his second interception of the game.

The Bulldogs would bounce back on their next offensive possession scoring on a 13-yard pass from Jenkins to Hinckley to cut the Panthers’ lead to 17-12.

After trading touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Bowie had the ball with 2:57 left in the game with a chance to take its first lead of the contest.

This was not to be as turnovers once again came back to haunt them. Davenport snagged yet another interception to seal the win.

Bowie State will look to bounce back from this loss next Saturday in its home and conference opener against Shaw.