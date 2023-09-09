You might also like

For about 25 minutes of Saturday afternoon’s SIAC conference showdown, Kentucky State kept Tuskegee within their sights.

It was the final five minutes of the second quarter that was the Thorobreds’ undoing.

In three minutes and 56 seconds, the Golden Tigers scored three touchdowns in multiple ways to open a 30-3 halftime lead in a 36-10 win.

Tuskegee improves their conference and overall record to 2-0 on the season.

Both Tuskegee and Kentucky State (1-1, 1-1 SIAC) traded strong opening drives that ended in 20-yard field goals. But the Golden Tigers took the lead for good with six seconds left in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run to the left pylon by sophomore running back Chase Sellers.

Kentucky State held tough until Zina Mulbah scored from six yards away with 4:54 left in the second quarter to open up a 17-3 Tuskegee advantage.

Things went from bad to worse as KSU turned the ball over on downs on its next possession when punter Javon Ricks inadvertently kneeled at the 20-yard line as he took the snap.

Two plays later, senior quarterback Bryson Williams tossed a short pass to Grantis Poole for a 15-yard touchdown and a 23-3 Tuskegee lead.

The next Thorobred possession ended in disaster when Christian Perez’s pass was intercepted by Malik Moore and returned 30 yards for a touchdown with 50 seconds to go in the first half.

Perez threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lonkevious McFadden for Kentucky State 3:32 into the third quarter, but that was the end of their scoring.

Golden Tigers kicker Lorcan Ryans added two field goals to finish off the game for Tuskegee. TU will return to Cleve Abbot Stadium next Saturday for another SIAC battle, this time against Central State.

Kentucky State will travel to Columbia, SC to face Allen at 7 p.m. in another SIAC conference game.