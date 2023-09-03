You might also like

Good morning, folks. It’s Sunday, Sept. 3. Here is your post-football Saturday at a glance from HBCUSports.com.

Division II HBCUs had success against the MEAC, winning a pair of head-to-head matchups on Saturday. Virginia State took down Norfolk State and Bowie State bullied Delaware State.

But not all was lost for the MEAC. Morgan State knocked off No. 17 ranked Richmond. It was the first win by a MEAC school over a CAA opponent in 32 tries. Defending Black College Football national champion North Carolina Central did not have a Celebration Bowl hangover as the Eagles cruised to a 47-21 win over Winston-Salem State.

Keep up with the latest around the HBCU football slate:

We also have you covered for HBCU football Sunday, too.

Want to know about the 2023 Red Tails Classic? HBCU Sports staff writer Jarrett Hoffman provides a preview .

provides a preview Hoffman also goes in-depth on the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M and Jackson State.

Thanks so much for reading. Have a wonderful Labor Day football weekend!