Good morning, folks. It’s Sunday, Sept. 3. Here is your post-football Saturday at a glance from HBCUSports.com.
Division II HBCUs had success against the MEAC, winning a pair of head-to-head matchups on Saturday. Virginia State took down Norfolk State and Bowie State bullied Delaware State.
But not all was lost for the MEAC. Morgan State knocked off No. 17 ranked Richmond. It was the first win by a MEAC school over a CAA opponent in 32 tries. Defending Black College Football national champion North Carolina Central did not have a Celebration Bowl hangover as the Eagles cruised to a 47-21 win over Winston-Salem State.
Keep up with the latest around the HBCU football slate:
- HBCU Sports contributor Brandon King recaps Tennessee State’s loss at Notre Dame.
- Was South Carolina State able to bounce back on the road at Charlotte?
- Hampton outlasted an improved Grambling State team in the Big Apple.
- Alabama State dominated Southern on the defensive end for its first win over the Jaguars in the last five meetings.
- Prairie View and Texas Southern played an overtime thriller.
- The Windy City was good to Central State.
- You can find all the HBCU football scores here.
We also have you covered for HBCU football Sunday, too.
- Want to know about the 2023 Red Tails Classic? HBCU Sports staff writer Jarrett Hoffman provides a preview.
- Hoffman also goes in-depth on the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M and Jackson State.
Thanks so much for reading. Have a wonderful Labor Day football weekend!
Leave a Reply