You might also like

You might also like

The Alabama State Hornets, powered by an overwhelming defensive performance in the second half, escaped with a 14-10 win over the Southern Jaguars.

Alabama State forced four Southern turnovers in the second half, including a Mikey Victor interception in the final minute that sealed the win.

Colton “Bubba” Adams anchored the Hornets’ defensive unit, finishing with 12 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks. Treqwan Thomas followed suit with four tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Sophomore quarterback Dematrius Davis put forth an efficient performance, completing 15-of-21 pass attempts for 180 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Game winning INT from Mikey Victor #SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/pNDPdHHSxN — ASU Athletics (@BamaStateSports) September 3, 2023

Hornets’ leading receiver, Kisean Johnson, accounted for 107 receiving yards on nine receptions and the team’s touchdowns.

Southern linebacker Jalen Campbell filled the stat sheet with 15 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Harold Blood posted 166 passing yards, completing 17-of-34 passes and one touchdown. Jailon Howard made his Southern debut transferring from Prairie View A&M, producing three receptions for 42 yards.

Alabama A&M running back transfer Gary Quarles debuted with Southern, recording 30 rushing yards on eight attempts.