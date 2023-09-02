You might also like

You might also like

In their second season under head coach Damon Wilson, the Morgan State Bears went on the road and pulled off a 17-10 win over No. 17 Richmond.

With 2:12 remaining in the game, punting the ball away to Richmond holding a seven-point lead, the Spiders muffed the punt with Morgan State recovering in Spiders’ territory.

On the ensuing first down play, Morgan State made the mistake of running out of bounds on a QB keeper when trying to run the clock out.

However, to the Bears’ benefit, Richmond was called for a personal foul, spotting them 15 yards and giving them another first round, sealing the victory.

Richmond has been a thorn in HBCU’s side for many years, holding an 8-0 record against HBCU opponents since 2014. This includes a 46-24 win over Morgan State in the 2014 FCS Playoffs.

The Morgan State defense led the way, forcing three Richmond turnovers and recording five sacks.

The Bears’ defensive unit stars were their linebacker trio Erick Hunter, Lawrence Richardson, and Elijah Williams.

They combined for 31 total tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks (all by Hunter), 3.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble.

Norfolk State running back transfer J.J. Davis performed well in his Morgan State debut, with 73 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Jabriel Johnson added 44 rushing yards on nine attempts and a touchdown.

Morgan State will be back in action next Saturday when they face Akron.