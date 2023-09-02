You might also like

Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders kicked off his run in Colorado with a thrilling performance against TCU.

With former SWAC stars leading the way, the Buffaloes escaped with a 45-42 win.

Reigning Black College Football Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders showed the world why he is a top NFL prospect in the class of 2024.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter putting in that work!🔥🔥🔥 — T.C. Taylor (@CoachTaylor010) September 2, 2023

He was supremely efficient 38-of-47 pass attempts for a sensational 510 yards and four touchdowns. His 510 passing yards set a Colorado school record.

Travis Hunter’s all-around talents were on display, catching 11 passes for 119 yards on offense. Meanwhile, he recorded three tackles and an electric interception on defense.

#Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter today: – Over 110 snaps played

– 11 receptions

– 119 receiving yards

– 1 interception

– 3 tackles “He is him” was a very accurate representation by Deion. This dude is a STAR. pic.twitter.com/H7dh32BaCb — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 2, 2023

Shilo Sanders got in on the action leading the team with 10 total tackles (nine solo) while Sy’Veon Wilkerson ran for 45 yards and a touchdown.