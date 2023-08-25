You might also like

The 2023 HBCU football season kicks off Saturday with the 17th installment of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

This game features the reigning SWAC champion Jackson State Tigers taking on the MEAC representative South Carolina Bulldogs.

If history is any indication, South Carolina State should be the favorite entering this contest, as the MEAC leads the series 11-5.

The SWAC has gotten the upper hand on the MEAC in recent years, winning three of the last five Challenges, including Alabama State’s win over Howard last season.

South Carolina State is making its fourth appearance in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and comes into the game with a 3-1 record.

The Bulldogs’ most recent appearance saw them suffer their only loss to the Southern Jaguars in 2017 (14-8).

On the other hand, Jackson State does not have a great track record in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, losing in each of its two previous appearances.

This game will be a rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl that saw South Carolina State emerge victorious, winning 31-10.

How South Carolina State will win

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough spoke highly of JSU coach TC Taylor when addressing preparing for Jackson State compared to the team’s Celebration Bowl matchup two years ago.

“You know [that] TC Taylor team right now will be a better football team than that [2021 Jackson State] team,” said Coach Pough. He continued, “We’ve had some experience against [Coach Taylor] in the past, and it concerns us that we hadn’t done all that well against the teams he’s been a part of. So it’ll be a tough game for us.

Before his time at Jackson State, Coach Taylor served on the North Carolina Central coaching staff from 2014-2018. In that period, the Eagles went 3-0 against the Bulldogs.

There will be added motivation for SC State to win this game following the announcement that Coach Pough is retiring once the season ends.

The Bulldogs will enter this game with several key members of their defense missing, including All-MEAC defensive backs BJ Davis and Duane Nichols.

One of the team’s strengths entering this contest is its defensive line depth, featuring names such as Jeblonski Green, Octaveon Minter, Jared Kirksey, and Patrick Godbolt.

This unit’s ability to apply pressure and win the battle on the line of scrimmage against Jackson State’s offense will be a key the team’s key to victory.

Meanwhile, on offense, quarterback Corey Fields Jr. will look for a repeat performance from the 2021 Celebration Bowl. He finished that game with four passing touchdowns.

He will need to do so without the Bulldogs’ leading receiver from last season, Shaquan Davis, who accounted for three of the team’s four passing touchdowns in the Celebration Bowl.

A receiver to watch will be Jordan Smith, the team’s second leader in receptions and yards last season, entering his sophomore year.

How Jackson State will win

In addition to its bad fortunes in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Jackson State has not done well against the MEAC overall in recent years.

The Tigers have lost their last three matchups against the MEAC, including losses in back-to-back Celebration Bowls.

Not only will this be the beginning of a new era for Jackson State under new head coach T.C. Taylor, but they will also be debuting an entirely new roster from its past championship seasons.

The biggest question surrounding this team all offseason is who will be its starting quarterback and how will they perform?

Coach Taylor has noted that he will decide who will be the team’s starter on game day in part so South Carolina State “doesn’t know who to prepare for.”

Whoever will be under center for Jackson State will be well supported by a backfield featuring returning J.D. Martin and Power Five transfer Seven McGee.

On the other hand, the Tigers’ defense is chalked with defensive backs that could make a significant impact in this game.

They will welcome seven defensive back transfers, including four from FBS programs.

One of the more interesting names to watch is Esaias Guthrie, who steps on the football field for the first time since the 2021 season after missing all last year transferring from Delaware State.

How to watch

Network/streaming: ABC/ESPN app

When: 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT