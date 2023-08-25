You might also like

You might also like

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough made news when he announced that the 2023 season would be his last.

The living legend is retiring after 47 years of coaching, with the last two decades spent at SC State.

“No one is running me off. It’s my decision,” he said Thursday. “When you have done something for 47 years, it’s a bit tough to give it up, but it’s time. I will be all right.”

The departure of the winningest coach in SCSU history resulted in reverberations that will be felt at South Carolina State, the MEAC, and the HBCU football landscape.

Reactions to the announcement were filled with effusive praises and gratitude for Pough. Here are a few:

BREAKING!

The absolute Legend and One of the Greatest Coaches to Grace the sideline is Retiring at the end of the Season. Coach Buddy Pough, we thank you!#PoughBall x #SCState https://t.co/JNdsQEutja — HBCU Nightly (@HBCUNightly) August 24, 2023

“Head coach since 2002, Pough has amassed a 146–87 overall record and a 112–42 conference record. That makes him the winningest head coach in SC State football history.” God bless you Coach Buddy Pough🙏🏽 #SCSTATE #MEAC #HBCUs https://t.co/XWlXsGI8Se — yardtalkhbcu (@yardtalkhbcu) August 24, 2023

Initial thoughts on Coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough's announcement: Coach Pough has been extremely successful in maximizing the talent on his roster. He has sent numerous HBCU players to the pros where they have not only succeeded, but have outperformed many of their peers. Can't… pic.twitter.com/Gw7wu72sXw — The Geauxlden Boot (@Geauxldenboot) August 24, 2023

Sheesh, Legendary South Carolina State Coach Buddy Pough couldn’t have picked a better time to let his team know he was retiring after this season. Hats off to a remarkable career, the Bulldogs are going to come out fired up this weekend — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) August 24, 2023

Maurice Drayton, head coach of The Citadel, referred to Coach Pough as “the Dean of head coaches in the great state of South Carolina.”

Talk about strong, emotional words about the retirement announcement from Buddy Pough. Citadel head coach Maurice Drayton, who not only coached under Buddy, but coached Buddy's son Bud at The Citadel was outstanding. pic.twitter.com/v4e5JZe2RH — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) August 24, 2023

Virginia head coach Tony Elliot, who played under Pough, said, “he has a heart of gold”

Had a great chat just now w/UVA head coach Tony Elliott. The James Island native was eager to chat & tell stories about/heap praise on one of his mentors. The man who gave him a chance (just days after quitting an engineering job & getting married)- retiring legend, Buddy Pough. pic.twitter.com/JT4gDyXSGb — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) August 24, 2023

Pough’s farewell season begins on Saturday when South Carolina State takes on Jackson State in the 2023 SWAC/MEAC Challenge.