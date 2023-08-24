The dean of MEAC football coaches is calling it a career.

Oliver “Buddy” Pough, who has led his alma mater South Carolina State since 2002, told his players at practice and announced at a luncheon earlier Thursday that he will retire following the 2023 season.

Pough, a former S.C. State lineman and assistant coach, took over as head coach following the retirement of Willie Jeffries. Since then, Pough’s Bulldogs have won or shared eight MEAC championships and three Black College National Championships. The last was a 31-10 defeat of Jackson State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

In an emotional address to his players after practice, Pough wanted them to be the first to know.

“I wanted to let you all know before the season got underway,” the coach said, according to a statement released by S.C. State. “No one is running me off. It’s my decision. When you have done something for 47 years, it’s a bit tough to give it up, but it’s time. I will be all right. I’ve had a great ride here at SC State, and I will continue to care about each one of you the rest of my days. Now, let’s go out and have a good season.”

South Carolina State administrators were quick to praise the veteran coach for not just what he’s meant to the football program but to the university.

“Coach Pough has brought much success to the Bulldog football program and has played a major role in enhancing the SC State brand,” acting athletic director Keshia Campbell said. “We wish him much success in his final season and know that he will continue to be a loyal son to the university.”

“Coach Buddy Pough is more than just a legend on our campus and the world of college sports. He is a living example to our students of what it means to be a loyal alumnus,” SCSU President Alexander Conyers added. “For more than two decades, coach Pough has instilled what we like to call ‘Bulldog tenacity’ into his players and staff members, building their character for success on the field, in the classroom, and in life.”

Pough enters his final season with a record of 146-87 overall record and a 112-42 mark in conference games. His

The farewell tour begins on Saturday in Atlanta against Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.